SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A window that was being repaired on the 45th floor of a high-rise in Rincon Hill fell and shattered on the street Thursday afternoon, but luckily no one was hurt.

Shortly after 2 p.m. the San Francisco Department of Emergency Services tweeted for people and vehicles to avoid the intersection of 1st Street and Folsom due to an unspecified obstruction, saying that emergency crews were on the scene.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of 1st and Folsom Streets due to an obstruction. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. https://t.co/0X8I1BpZUE — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) September 30, 2021

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account later confirmed that a window being repaired at the building had fallen and shattered on the sidewalk below.

The post included a photo that showed the kind of platform used for window cleaning hanging down the side of the building.

The avoid the area put out by @SF_emergency #ALERTSF for the area of 1st and Folsom was for a window that fell from the 45th floor during a repair. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/CPXwSRw5JC — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 30, 2021

It took crews about a half an hour to clear the broken glass from the sidewalk and street near the intersection. There were no injuries.