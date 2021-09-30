SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose sports bar which authorities say has long been the source of illegal activities, nuisance calls and violations of stay-at-home orders has been shut down permanently by the city following a settlement with the owners.

The San Jose Police Department and City Attorney’s Office worked together to close down Agave Sports Bar on 544 West Alma Avenue after investigating the illicit activities at the location since December 2020. The most serious incidents involved a fatal DUI crash caused by a driver engaging in a sex act in June and a shooting that injured two women in February, police said.

Investigators also found the bar was open and violating health orders at the onset of the COVID pandemic. In addition, during the investigation three women were also arrested for engaging in prostitution at the bar.

Police said since the beginning of the year, officers had frequently afresponded to calls involving fights, narcotics violations, and incidents involving weapons. A number of patrons leaving the establishment were arrested for drunk driving.

In July, San Jose city officials filed suit against the establishment, seeking to have it shut down as a nuisance. The owners, identified as Manuel Trujillo and Lady Lizcaino, have agreed to close down the bar according to a settlement with the city that will avoid further litigation. In addition, Trujillo and Lizcaino will pay $15,000 to the city and surrender their Alcoholic Beverage Control liquor license.

Until the date of permanent closure, Agave Bar must be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., according to the agreement.

“We want to thank our City Attorney’s Office for working tirelessly to have this nuisance business closed, said City Attorney Nora Frimann in a prepared statemtent. “The purpose of the action was to address the serious safety and quality of life issues caused by this business. Agave’s closure is an appropriate resolution.”

“I want to reassure our community that businesses like this one that engage in illegal and criminal activities will be looked into and investigated,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a statement. “The safety of our entire community is of great importance for this Department. I would like to thank the City Attorney’s Office for their efforts and assistance in ensuring that this business will no longer operate as well as all the Officers who worked long hours to ensure a thorough investigation.”