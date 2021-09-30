SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Santa Rosa early Thursday morning and the suspects were still at large. Police said a reward was being offered in the case.

Santa Rosa police said the shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. on the 1000 block of Dutton Ave. The victim contacted police to report he had been shot while parking his car.

The unidentified teen from Santa Rosa was shot more than once and he was taken to the hospital in serious condition with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Collected evidence helped investigators determine the suspect vehicle was an older, dark-colored sedan that pulled up next to the victim and his vehicle, and a male gunman in the front passenger seat opened his door and shot several times at the victim, police said.

The suspects then fled northbound on Dutton Ave. toward Sebastopol Rd. Detectives do not believe the victim and the suspects knew each other and the motive for the shooting was still under investigation.

Police said there was no suspect description other than two or three males.

Detectives were looking for anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would assist with the case. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact SRPD at srcity.org/CrimeTips.