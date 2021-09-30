HERCULES (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) warned commuters Thursday afternoon that a tree fire on westbound I-80 near Hercules created traffic delays.
CHP first reported the severe traffic alert around 2:42 p.m., noting that the tree fire was west of Willow Ave in Hercules, blocking the right and center lanes of westbound I-80.
READ MORE: CALIFORNIA DROUGHT: State Water Officials Warn Californians To Brace For Another Dry Winter
#Hercules Eastbound I-80 before Willow Ave., there's a tree fire near the freeway. Fire crews on scene. 📷 @CaltransD4 #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/s31HxRShdl
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) September 30, 2021
“Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area,” CHP noted in their alert. “There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.”READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Signs Law to Strip Badges From Bad Officers
UPDATE: At 3:22, Caltrans reported that the middle lane of westbound I-80 had opened up.
MORE NEWS: No Injuries After High-Rise Window Falls 45 Stories to San Francisco Street During Repairs
UPDATE: Fire on Westbound I-80 West of Willow Ave in Hercules. Center Lane is Now Open, the Right Lanes Remain Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 30, 2021
This story will be updated.