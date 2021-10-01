WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — Coppertone is recalling five aerosol sunscreens sold by retailers nationwide after finding the cancer-causing chemical benzene in some batches of the products.
Consumers are advised to stop using the affected products, which were made between January 10, 2021, and June 15, 2021, Coppertone said Thursday in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
The recall involves 12 lots of Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kinds SPF 50, Pure & Simply Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50, travel-size Coppertone and Sport Spray SPF 50.