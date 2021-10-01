ALAMO (CBS SF) — Residents in an Alamo neighborhood awoke Friday morning without water and many were trapped in their homes after a large main break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing from the ruptured pipe, turning their a street into a river.

City officials were faulting the city’s aging pipeline system for the break on Hemme Ave. near Danville Blvd. About 182 residents were being impacted and there was no estimate as to when the break would be capped and fixed.

Early Friday, work crews were wading in a foot or more of water, trying to locate the break.

A resident stopped during his morning walk to watch the utility crews.

“I think there are two breaks,” said Thomas, who did not reveal his last name. “When I was walking, I noticed the one on Hemme and there was a big sink hole. “And then further on down, there is a bridge and water was under that bridge. I don’t know for sure, but it seems to be there are two breaks.”

“When I get home, I hope I have water,” he added.

The roadway has buckled because of the break and a handful of local residents were trapped in their homes.

Danville Blvd was also closed early Friday because of the break.