LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — Authorities in Los Altos confirmed late Friday morning that Los Altos High School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
The Santa Clara County Fire Department tweeted about the evacuation just after 11 a.m. Friday morning, saying fire crews and Los Altos police were on scene.
Be advised that Los Altos High is evacuated due to a bomb threat. #sccfd and @LosAltosPD are onscene. Campus evacuated. Almond closed between Valencia and Sunkist. Please avoid area if possible. More info below. pic.twitter.com/An80DdAocZ
— Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) October 1, 2021
Almond Avenue was closed due to the threat response. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
The SCCFD incident management team is working with school officials to coordinate students. If student pickup becomes necessary, family reunification on Jardin behind baseball field.
About an hour later, fire officials said he majority of LAHS students who were temporarily evacuated to the school’s sports facilities have been released from campus under the supervision of school staff.
Emergency operations on the campus continue, Santa Clara County Fire officials said. Student can be picked up behind the baseball field on Jardin. Almond remains closed with no access available from that street.
Sunkist and Valencia also remain open to vehicles. Authorities did not say what the source of the bomb threat was.
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional details as they become available.