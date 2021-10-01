BERKELEY (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley announced the recent arrest of a female suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred last week.

Police described the suspect as a 21-year-old woman from Oakland, but did not release her name.

On Sept. 24 at 9:37 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Acton Street on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers located a woman in her 20s who had been struck by gunfire. The victim suffered a shattered elbow in the shooting.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred during a domestic violence dispute with the victim’s domestic partner.

On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested. Police said she admitted to the shooting and asked a family member to hide the handgun after the shooting.

On Thursday, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon as well as several criminal enhancements.

Berkeley police tweeted information about the case and an image of the firearm that was allegedly used.

Suspect charged after a gunfire incident on 9/24https://t.co/N0nUTJu5s2 pic.twitter.com/kwxhHsmocf — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) October 1, 2021

