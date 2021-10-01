SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo have released surveillance footage in the search for three suspects connected with a home invasion and attempted homicide last month.

According to officers, one of the victims returned to his home on College Avenue on the afternoon of September 9 when he found the suspects waiting for him. The suspects then rushed towards the victim and pistol whipped him as they forced their way into the home.

A second victim inside the home heard the disturbance outside. He ran from the suspects, but was shot as he was trying to leave the scene, police said.

Officers said the victim, identified as a 27-year-old man, suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim received first aid at the scene before being transported to a local trauma center.

At the time of the home invasion and shooting, police said it was an “isolated and targeted incident.”

On Friday, police released two surveillance videos of the incident. One shows the incident from a motion-activated camera from a neighbor’s home. A second video shows the suspect vehicle, described as a 2007-2012 Lexus LS460 sedan.

Police describe the suspects as three men who were wearing all-black clothing and masks.

Anyone with information or additional surveillance footage is asked to contact Sgt. Paul Pak at 650-522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 650-522-7676 or by visiting http://tinyurl.com/SMPDtips.