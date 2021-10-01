ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Health care workers at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch are planning to strike Monday because of understaffing, difficult working conditions, and unfair labor practices, union officials said Friday.
Sutter Delta Medical Center employees say they are worried for patient and staff safety and that conditions are dire in the facility as management ignores their concerns.
“We’re drowning. There’s just not enough staff,” Jennifer Stone, an emergency room technician at Sutter Delta Medical Center, said in a statement. “We can’t give adequate care. We feel like management is ignoring our concerns and is leaving us to fend for ourselves. We can’t do it all anymore.”
Workers say understaffing predated the COVID-19 pandemic due to poor management decisions by the hospital and the pandemic only exacerbated concerns.
Sutter officials were not immediately available to comment on the planned strike.
The strike will begin at 5 a.m. Monday with a walkout at Sutter Delta Medical Center and a speaking program at 11 a.m. The union representing the workers is Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West.
