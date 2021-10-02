SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fifteen years after the cameras started rolling, PG&E announced Saturday its beloved falcon nest webcam would be going dark after the sale of its 77 Beale St. headquarters.
The 33rd floor ledge of the building has served as a successful nesting site for falcons since 1986, thanks to the work of University of California at Santa Cruz's Predatory Bird Research Group. Almost 50 peregrines hatched in front of an international audience since the livestream was launched in 2005.
Dr. Zeka Glucs, director of PBRG, said the live interactions gave the public a deeper connection to falcon conservation efforts, which was essential for a breed that was nearing extinction in the 1970s.
"This nest and webcam are the No. 1 personal peregrine encounter I hear about when I tell people what I do for a living or give an educational presentation," Glucs said in a statement. "Peregrines are an iconic species, and these personal connections with wildlife in the modern world help create a collective will to be better stewards of our environment."
In addition to the webcam, PG&E has contributed $330,000 in shareholder funds to the research group, and will continue to support them until at least 2022.