SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck the East Bay Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake hit at 12:22 p.m. about two miles north of San Leandro. The shaker struck Saturday, in the wake of another quake that had occurred Friday around 7:15 p.m. also about two miles north of San Leandro.
So far, there are no reports of injuries or damage from either quake.
There are no further details at this time.
WEBLINK: USGS Earthquake Event Page
