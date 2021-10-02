OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Oakland’s Maxwell Park neighborhood early Saturday while police officers collected evidence outside a popular downtown lounge — two different scenes, two different shootings, another deadly night on the city’s troubled streets.

Oakland police said officers were dispatched at 11:29 p.m. to the 2600 block of Monticello Ave. to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located two victims inside a home.

A adult female Oakland resident was transported to a local hospital and treated for gunshot wounds. Her condition was not known. An adult male, also an Oakland resident, succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identification was being withheld pending next of kin notification. He was the city’s 106th homicide. Last year at this time, police had investigated 79 homicides.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone who has information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

Meanwhile, investigators were also outside the Au Lounge — a popular late night club on Broadway in downtown Oakland. Around 2 a.m., a gunman opened fire, two people were reportedly wounded. Police have not released any information on the shooting.

Video from the scene showed police tape outside the club and evidence markers with spent bullet casings.

Meanwhile, two victims were in stable condition after shootings earlier in the day on Friday.

One of the men was shot about 9 a.m. at a homeless encampment in the 2200 block of Wood Street underneath an I-880 overpass.

Authorities said arriving officers found a man bleeding from a lower leg wound. No other details were available.

The other shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of MacArthur Blvd.

Oakland police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and calls from residents. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting — numerous shell casings were found at the scene — but no victim.

They later learned that the shooting victim had gotten his own transportation to a hospital where he was being treated for at least one wound. His condition was not known.