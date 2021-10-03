SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Ten people were injured when a car slammed into a 7-11 store in San Leandro, according to Alameda County Fire Department’s Twitter feed.
Firefighters were called at 4:17 p.m. to the store on E. 14th St. Six people required transport by ambulance to local hospitals, though none of the injuries were considered life threatening.
