OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters extinguished a two-story house fire Sunday morning in Oakley.
Crews responded at 10:14 a.m. to a report of a fire on East Ruby Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
All four residents had safely evacuated the house when the crews arrived, however a dog was still trapped inside, fire officials said.
Firefighters were able to rescue the dog and it is expected to make a full recovery.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
