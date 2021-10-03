Eviction MoratoriumEverything You Need To Know About State's Eviction Moratorium Ending
OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters extinguished a two-story house fire Sunday morning in Oakley.

Oakley House Fire

House fire in Oakley Oct. 3, 2021. (CBS)

Crews responded at 10:14 a.m. to a report of a fire on East Ruby Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

All four residents had safely evacuated the house when the crews arrived, however a dog was still trapped inside, fire officials said.

Pit Bull Rescued

A family dog was rescued from a house fire in Oakley Sunday. (CBS)

Firefighters were able to rescue the dog and it is expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

