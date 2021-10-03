SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — On Sunday, street musician Brian Belknap wasn’t alone as he celebrated his beloved San Francisco Giants clinching the NL West title.

The cheers echoed from neighborhoods stretching from the avenues of the Richmond District to the waterfront along the Embarcadero.

A former New Orleans resident, now a die-hard fan rooted in the city, Belnap watched the game on his phone during breaks while performing for tips.

“At the beginning of the year you know I had a feeling,” he said.

At Philosopher’s Club near the West Portal tunnel, fans were visibly and audibly amped after an up-and-down year.

“We were way underestimated at the beginning of the year,” said Giants fan Dan Joraanstad.

“That’s why they came forward. We need this in San Francisco to boost spirits,” added Giants fan Kelli Simmons.

Lifting a city with music is what Belknaps’ One Man Swamp Band has been doing for more than 40 years. On Sunday, Belknap showed off his orange and black, neatly dressed for the occasion.

“There’s electricity,” he said. “They’re just finding a way to get it done and having a lot of fun doing it.”

Even after the win, there’s still work for him, and this gutsy Giants squad.

“It’s a different kind of torture,” he said. “It’s a more hopeful torture this year”