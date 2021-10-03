SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — A fire damaged an apartment and three vehicles early Sunday on Hays Street in San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
Crews responded to a 2:07 a.m. report of an outside fire and found flames coming from a first-floor window, according to a 3:21 am. tweet from the department.READ MORE: UPDATE: Surfer Suffers Critical Leg Injuries In Shark Attack Off Sonoma County Coast
Firefighters also found two vehicles on fire in an extension to the structure and quickly knocked down the fire, limiting damage to the single building and three vehicles.READ MORE: Woman Dead, Man Injured in Violent East Oakland Shooting
No residents were displaced and no injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Friends Stunned By Well-Known Oakland Educator Dirk Tillotson's Slaying
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.