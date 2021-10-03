SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man surfing in the waters off Salmon Creek State Park on the Sonoma County coast was attacked by a great white shark Sunday morning, leaving him with critical thigh injuries and large bite marks on his board bearing witness to the ferocity of life-and-death struggle.

Among the crews responding was California Highway Patrol air operations, who said they were transporting the victim with a severe leg bite to Santa Rosa Memorial.

“CHP H-32 is enroute to Santa Rosa Memorial with a trauma patient who was reported to have been bitten by a shark,” the CHP posted on Facebook. “Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, Sonoma Sheriff, and California State Parks are currently at the scene and the patient is reported to be critically injured.”

Witnesses said the man was surfing at the time of the attack. He was bitten in the thigh.

Capt. David Bynum with the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District said fellow surfers and bystanders helped the man ashore. There were trained medical personnel among the beachgoers at the scene who were able to render immediate trauma first aid.

The North and South Salmon beaches are located along Highway 1, stretching for nearly two miles and are a popular local surfing destination.

While shark attacks are not common even through great white sharks roam along the coast, there was an attack at the same beach in May 2019.

Local surfer Katie Wilson was paddling out to catch her first wave when she suddenly found herself in a life-or-death struggle with a great white.

She was 100 yards offshore of North Salmon Creek Beach and the shark caught her surfboard leash in its mouth, gave it a yank and began to thrash.

Fortunately, her ordeal was over in seconds. The shark severed the leash with its teeth and the board was released. Wilson escaped shaken, but unharmed.

“I was freaking out and hyperventilating and super, super scared,” she told the Santa Rosa Democrat at the time. “He (her husband) just paddled next to me and told me to breathe and everything’s fine. And even at that time, I was in shock. I didn’t know if I had gotten bitten. I had no idea. It was so much adrenaline.”

In June, a swimmer did suffer injuries in a great white attack at Gray Whale Cove State Beach north of Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County.

38-year-old San Francisco resident Nemenja Spasojevic said the attack was so quick it was over before he even knew what was happening.

What was supposed to be a day of snorkeling and crabbing for Spasojevic took a terrifying turn when he felt something on the back of his right leg.

“Very quick, like an, almost like a mosquito bite; kind of like a sharp pain and a little bit of a push,” said Spasojevic, describing the initial contact.

At first, he didn’t know what it was. Then he came face to face with the great white and realized it had bitten his leg.

At that point, he says he got to the beach as fast as he could, realizing his wetsuit was filling up with blood.

Limping and bleeding, Spasojevic called out to a fisherman for help.

“So I yell at the fisherman, ‘Hey! Shark attack! Shark attack!’ So it took us some time to get his attention,” said Spasojevic. “But then once he saw me, I was like, I just kind of drop on the sand.”

Scary, but as it turned out, his injuries were not too serious.