SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The city has acquired two buildings that will house people with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
The buildings — at 1140-1142 Florida Street in the Mission and at 139-145 Dore Street in the South of Market neighborhood — will be transformed into cooperative housing for 26 adults under the city’s Cooperative Living for Mental Health Program.READ MORE: Friends Stunned By Well-Known Oakland Educator Dirk Tillotson's Slaying
The Florida Street building will house 8 adults in separate bedrooms, with access to shared kitchens, bathrooms, and a large backyard.
The building at Dore Street will consist of six 3-bedroom apartments that will accommodate 18 adults. City officials said Conard House will provide services and case management to residents to ensure success living in their new homes.READ MORE: San Jose Sideshow Activity Intensifies as Police Crackdown
Mayor London Breed announced the acquisition in a news release Friday.
“These buildings are part of our long-term strategy to transform how we deliver support for those living with mental health and substance use challenges,” Breed said. “We are focusing on a whole range of solutions that cover everything from improving street outreach to providing safe, supportive housing for our most vulnerable residents. This is all part of our commitment to create a safer, healthier San Francisco for all.”
No timeline was provided for when the buildings would be available for new residents. City officials plan to have added a total of 140 beds before the end of 2021.MORE NEWS: City Officials Commemorate 30th Anniversary of Oakland Hills Firestorm
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.