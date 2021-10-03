PALO ALTO (BCN) — Police arrested a San Jose man in connection with a Sept. 24 robbery in which he took a woman’s mobile phone and then ran her over with his vehicle, according to Palo Alto police.
An investigation led to the arrest Monday of Juan Carlos Valdivia in South San Francisco.
Police said Valdivia was involved in a dispute with a massage therapist at about 11:33 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, in the 3400 block of El Camino Real in Palo Alto. The suspect took the mobile phone of the victim, a woman in her 40s, and as he drove away the rear wheel of his vehicle ran over her, according to police.
Valdivia fled the scene and the victim was transported with major injuries to a local hospital. She is now in stable condition.
The ensuing investigation led police to an arrest of Valdivia three days later on suspicion of three felonies: assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and hit-and-run causing injury.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.
