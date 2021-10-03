SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The Giants recorded their biggest win on Sunday and clinched the NL West division title. After the last out of the game, friends hugged and strangers high-fived each other at Oracle Park to celebrate 107 wins — the best in the league and a Giants franchise record.

“It’s outstanding. The Giants have fought all year. L.A. has been right on our tail the entire time. This is what you want in baseball. The Giants wouldn’t have it any other way — last game of the season to clinch,” said fan Dan Shydler.

“I can’t believe it,” screamed Ingrid Richard. “I’m going crazy,”

READ MORE: Giants Wallop Padres, Clinch NL West

The Giants are this year’s Cinderella story. When the season began, not even die-hard fans expected the team to have the best record after recent disappointing seasons.

“Nobody expected them to be the NL West champions but here we are! We beat the Dodgers! Most wins in Giants’ history. This is awesome, absolutely awesome!” said fan Rob Griffith.

“I’ve been watching these guys since 1958. I went to my first game at Seals Stadium,” said Michael Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald had to be at the ballpark to witness a franchise history.

“It’s a moment. Today could be a moment and it is. It’s one of those games that everybody’s going to say they were at whether they were or not,” Fitzgerald said.

“I feel incredible. This is worth the whole season. All the torture. Nobody saw us coming. We’re going to go all the way!” said Melanie Sensiba.

While some want to take it one game at a time, others are dreaming of an orange World Series.

“World Series again, I need another World Series on my shirt, another one!” said Sylvia Reyes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Wild Card game on Wednesday. If they win, the Giants will host the Dodgers Friday. The cheapest tickets for the public start at $81 and they are on sale on the Giants website.