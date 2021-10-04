MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck along a mountain range in San Benito and Monterey Counties Monday.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 4:07 p.m. PDT about 12 miles north/northeast of Soledad and about 21 miles south/southeast of Salinas.READ MORE: Newsom Signs Bay Area Lawmaker's 'Momnibus Act', Aims To Reduce Infant Mortality
READ MORE: Drought Emergency: EBMUD To Draw 11 Billion Gallons From Sacramento River To Supplement Supplies
The area is in the Gabilan Range just north of Pinnacles National Park in San Benito County.
There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Back Online After Hours-Long Global Outage
On August 31, the same area was hit by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake.