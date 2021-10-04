EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in El Sobrante over the weekend.
Deputies were called to the 5300 block of D Avila Way shortly after 6:20 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medical aid was rendered to the victims by deputies and additional first responders. The victims were taken to a local hospital and were said to be in stable condition as of Monday morning.
Deputies did not release any details on potential suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office Investigation Division at 925-313-2600 or the dispatch number at 925-646-2441. Tips can also be submitted by emailing tips@so.cccounty.us or by leaving a voicemail at 866-846-3592.