SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp social platforms crashed Monday morning in a massive service outage.

The outage reportedly began at 8:41 a.m. PDT and there was no immediate word from the Menlo Park-based company on the source of the outage.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook posted on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram was displaying a “5xx server error” when access which indicates that the issue with Facebook’s servers. The outage was not only impacting outside access, but internal computer access within the company was also down.

Not only are Facebook's services and apps down for the public, its internal tools and communications platforms, including Workplace, are out as well. No one can do any work. Several people I've talked to said this is the equivalent of a "snow day" at the company. — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) October 4, 2021

It’s been a difficult 24 hours for the social media giant.

While there are no indications the outage is connected, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen stepped out of the shadows on Sunday night in an interview with CBS News “60 Minutes”, shedding light on the dark, murky, troubled world surrounding the Bay Area social media giant.

Watch The “60 Minutes” Interview

Haugen, who worked at Google and Pinterest before joining Facebook in 2019, anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that the company’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation.

She had asked to work in an area of the company that fights misinformation since she lost a friend to online conspiracy theories.

Facebook’s response to “60 Minutes” Report

Quotes from the report:

On Why She Took Her Stand

“Imagine you know what’s going on inside of Facebook and you know no one on the outside knows. I knew what my future looked like if I continued to stay inside of Facebook, which is person after person after person has tackled this inside of Facebook and ground themselves to the ground.”

On The Dark World Of Social Media

“When we live in an information environment that is full of angry, hateful, polarizing content it erodes our civic trust, it erodes our faith in each other, it erodes our ability to want to care for each other, the version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world.”

On The Programming Of Facebook Algorithm

“So, you know, you have your phone. You might see only 100 pieces of content if you sit and scroll on for, you know, five minutes. But Facebook has thousands of options it could show you.”

On The Facebook Culture

“No one at Facebook is malevolent. But the incentives are misaligned, right? Like, Facebook makes more money when you consume more content. People enjoy engaging with things that elicit an emotional reaction. And the more anger that they get exposed to, the more they interact and the more they consume.”