REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after several diners at a restaurant in unincorporated Redwood City were injured by gunfire early Sunday morning.
Shortly before 2 a.m., deputies were called to the Mariscos El Camino restaurant on the 2600 block of El Camino Real after reports of gunfire.
An investigation determined that an undisclosed number of rounds were fired into the restaurant by one or possibly more suspects. Several victims inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said they have collected evidence from the scene and detectives are following up with victims and witnesses.
Additional details about the shooting or information about the suspects were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Joe Fava of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4192 or by emailing jfava@smcgov.org.