BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The University of California, Berkeley announced Monday that in-person classes would be the default mode of instruction for all class sizes beginning in 2022.

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said in a campus email the decision was based on evidence that there is low incidence of COVID being transmitted on campus.

“In other words, we’ll return to mostly normal in-person operations and course offerings on campus,” said Christ. “We’ve seen very little evidence of transmission of COVID-19 on campus. While it can be hard to identify the exact source of transmission — and therefore it can be hard to make definitive statements about how COVID-19 is spreading — all signs point to off-campus social gatherings where face coverings were not worn indoors as the cause of the vast majority of the cases we’re seeing within the campus community.”

Christ said UC Berkeley was also looking at offering alternative options for immunocompromised, disabled and international students who aren’t able to attend classes in person.

While the plan is in place for Spring 2022, Christ noted things may change between now and January and urged students and staff to be flexible.

“As always, our plans are contingent upon the public health guidance in place at the time of their implementation and are subject to change,” Christ said. “One thing we’ve learned throughout this pandemic is to expect the unexpected and instructors and students should be prepared to pivot to remote instruction should public health officials require it.

Last month, the city of Berkeley issued a new health order requiring proof of full vaccination to enter indoor areas of restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues or any other place serving food or drinks. Proof of vaccination is also required at gyms and at large indoor events of 1,000 people or more.