HERCULES (BCN) — A man who died in a three-car collision on Interstate Highway 80 in Hercules over the weekend has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 28-year-old Richmond resident Vladimir Pineda Gomez.
The collision occurred around 1:25 a.m. early Sunday morning when a Honda Accord rear-ended a Toyota Yaris and both cars spun out of control according to California Highway Patrol. The Honda was disabled on the freeway and hit by a Lexus RX350, CHP said.
Gomez, the Honda’s driver, was pronounced dead at the scene while the two people inside the Toyota and the driver of the Lexus suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.
