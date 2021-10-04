WOODACRE, Marin County (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning Monday afternoon along a hillside in Marin County northeast of Fairfax.
The Marin County Fire Department said the fire was burning on the west side of Whites Hill, near the community of Woodacre. The fire, dubbed the Hill Fire, has burned about two acres and forced the closure of Sir Francis Drake Blvd. between Baywood Canyon Road and San Geronimo Valley Drive.
No evacuations were ordered. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
#Hillfire Air resources making great progress, cause is undetermined fire under investigation. Holding at 2 acres. pic.twitter.com/jnMEUeAVbM
— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) October 4, 2021
As of 3:20 p.m., Marin Fire said forward progress of the fire has been stopped at two acres and all air resources were released. Sir Francis Drake Blvd. was expected to be closed until about 5 pm.