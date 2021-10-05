SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose Police requested the public’s help looking for the driver of a vehicle that collided with a pedestrian Monday night before fleeing the scene.
San Jose police responded to an 8:14 p.m. report of a hit-and-run collision in the area of Umbarger and Senter roads.READ MORE: Arsonist Torches Vehicle In Palo Alto Parking Garage
The victim was taken to a local hospital with what was described then as life threatening injuries, which were later upgraded to non-life threatening shortly after 9 p.m.READ MORE: Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Testifies On Capitol Hill; 'We Must Act Now' She Tells Senators
No additional information was provided on the collision.MORE NEWS: Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins: 'It Came Down To Get The Vaccination Or Don't Play Basketball'
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.