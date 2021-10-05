SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fire burned a house and scorched a neighboring home in East San Jose Tuesday afternoon.
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire started just before 2 p.m. at a single-family, single-story home on the 1200 block of Farringdon Dr.
UPDATE: Farringdon Dr. fire placed under control at 2:29pm. Fire appears to have started in the rear of the home, also burning the surrounding fence and backyard patio. Some exterior damage to neighboring home. No reports of injuries. Cause unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/5wYbiVKoRQ
— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 5, 2021
The one-alarm fire was placed under control at 2:29 p.m. the fire department said. It appeared to have started in the rear of the home and spread to the surrounding fence and backyard patio.
A neighboring home sustained some some exterior damage. Total damage estimates were not immediately available.
The fire department said the Red Cross was assisting seven people who were displaced by the fire.
No one was hurt in the fire and there was no known cause, the fire department said.