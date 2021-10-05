MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View are investigating a bomb threat that was called into St. Francisco High School early Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police also assured parents a rumor that there was an active shooter at the school were unfounded.

The Mountain View Police Department Twitter account posted just after 1 p.m. that the threat was called in at the school located on the 1880 block of Miramonte Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m.

We are aware of a bomb threat that was called into St. Francis High School today shortly after 12:30 pm. Students are being evacuated and we are on scene helping to work to ensure everyone's safety. We will update when we have more. Follow this thread for more information. pic.twitter.com/iEHtNyYNdB — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) October 5, 2021

Police said students are being evacuated and officers are on scene helping to work to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We are in constant communication with school officials to help ensure the safety of students and staff. School officials have notified families about where to pick up their students.” a subsequent post read.

Police are also working to determine the credibility of the threat.

Mountain View Police additionally requested that parents not try to come to the school to pick up their students.

“The scene is secure and all students are safe at this time with our officers,” a post read. “Earlier rumors of a potential active shooter are completely unfounded.”

Authorities will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Just last Friday at nearby Los Altos High School, a bomb threat lead to the evacuation of students by police and Santa Clara County Fire personnel.