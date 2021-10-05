SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco police are investigating a fatal crash between a vehicle and motorcyclist in the city’s Marina District late Monday night.
The crash was reported at 11:43 p.m. in the area of Richardson Avenue and Francisco Street, just south of the Palace of Fine Arts.
The name of the man who died is not yet being released by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office. More details about the crash were not immediately available from police.
