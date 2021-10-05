SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The magic on the field is spilling over to all the local bars and restaurants in the Mission Bay area.

Business was brisk at New Belgium Brewing on Third Street. The restaurant and taproom opened on opening day of baseball this year, and it was a good bet.

Its location across from the ballpark usually attracts crowds of fans on game days.

“From start to finish, it’s just been absolute fun and craziness – before the games, after the games, everyone, everyone’s in here,” said New Belgium Brewing server Topher Brancaccio. “It’s such good energy and it’s like everyone just wants to be a part of the magic that’s happening this year for the Giants.”

New Belgium says sales skyrocket, particularly when the Giants play the Dodgers. It could happen Friday, depending on the outcome of this week’s wild card game.

“Today was insanely busy, I mean the crowd was… wall to wall, packed, 45-minute wait to get into the restaurant,” said Gil Gallegos, Bar Manager at MoMo’s.

The post season is welcome news for restaurants and bars like MoMo’s, which had to do without tens of thousands of fans for more than a year. Some businesses around the ballpark couldn’t survive the pandemic, and were forced to shutter.

“I mean it hasn’t been this exciting since 2016, when they were last in the playoffs,” added Gallegos. “We’re grateful for it. We’re grateful the Giants have been doing well.”

The next big game the Giants play will be October 8th, when they host the winner of the NL West Wild card game in Oracle Park.

“It’s honestly such a great night, for Giants fans in general and for the city,” said Dennis Shanagher of San Francisco. “We’ve gone through such tough times in the last year and a half, and the way the team’s playing is just really inspiring for everybody involved.”