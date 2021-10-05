SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The City by the Bay and Mayor London Breed on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of San Francisco’s Fleet Week festivities.

Breed and Fleet Week representatives were joined by federal, state and local emergency management officials in welcoming the Fleet back to San Francisco. Representatives from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard will also join Breed at Crane Cove Park.

Since 1981, the city has nurtured its maritime heritage by welcoming sailors, marines and coasties of the nation’s sea services for a week of celebrations.

Since 2010, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management has partnered with the San Francisco Fleet Week Association, and its Center for Humanitarian Assistance, to conduct joint military and civilian disaster response exercises in the interest of advancing cooperation between military personnel, first responders and emergency managers to enhance disaster resilience in the Bay Area.

Bay Area residents can once again see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots practicing in and around San Francisco skies next week, ahead of the waterfront air show happening next weekend on Oct. 8-10.

This year’s air show will feature some of the usual tricks like skydivers, a helicopter, and a parachute team, among other things, but the Blue Angels are also set to debut their new aircraft, the F-8 Super Hornet, organizers said.

San Francisco’s Public Health Director said that while COVID-19 numbers have been trending downward over the last two months, showing “encouraging signs,” Fleet Week attendees must still wear masks.

“Any events during Fleet Week are happening on federal property where masking is required regardless of vaccination status. There will be signage up at these federal sites reminding people what the rules are,” he said.

“We continue to encourage people to wear a mask indoors. Given the large crowds, we’re also encouraging people to wear a mask outside whenever possible,” he said. “COVID is very much with us and we really need to continue to take common sense precautions.”

Department of Emergency Management officials are encouraging residents and attendees to sign up for Alert SF to receive public safety messages during Fleet Week. To sign up, text “fleetweeksf” to 88877.

For more information regarding the full schedule of events happening and to buy tickets to the air show this weekend, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week website.

