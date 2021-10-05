PALO ALTO (BCN/CBS SF) — A parking garage in downtown Palo Alto closed Monday evening after an unknown suspect set a vehicle on fire in the basement, Palo Alto Police reported Tuesday.

At around 11:45 p.m. Monday evening, police and firefighters responded to reports of smoke billowing at the Cowper/Webster Garage on 520 Webster Street. Inside, a black 2007 Toyota Avalon was completely on fire in the bottom level of the garage.

Responders from the Palo Alto Fire Department and Mountain View Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Fire and police officials say the fire’s origin appears to be suspicious and will conduct an arson investigation.

The garage remains closed until the structure is deemed safe for entry by fire officials.

Police ask for anyone with more information on the case to call their 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

