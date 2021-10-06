SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was fatally struck early Wednesday morning walking on I-680 in San Jose, shutting down all northbound lanes near Jackson Ave.
According to the Highway Patrol, they received a 911 call around 5:26 a.m. reporting a person down in a lane on the busy highway.
Arriving officers discovered the body of a man, who was declared dead at the scene. They immediately closed down all northbound lanes triggering a Sig Alert for the freeway.
California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee told the East Bay Times that the man was hit by an initial vehicle and struck again by at least one other car. No additional injuries were reported.
California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee told the East Bay Times that the man was hit by an initial vehicle and struck again by at least one other car. No additional injuries were reported.

All northbound traffic was being diverted on to Jackson. Jackson to Alum Rock was the city street bypass, but commuters were warned it would be best to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available. There was no ETA as to when the lanes would be reopened.