OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A shooting early Wednesday morning in Oakland sent one local man to the hospital where he remained in grave condition, police said.
The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 7700 block of Ney Avenue, not far from Parker Elementary School and Liberation Park.
Officers responded, located the victim, and gave him medical care until paramedics arrived, according to police.
The man, an Oakland resident, was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.
