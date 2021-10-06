SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 34-foot fishing vessel sank in its slip while tied up at the Hyde Street Pier on San Francisco’s northern waterfront early Wednesday morning.

The ship sank at some point around 3 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard was called out to the scene hours later. So far, there is no word as to why the vessel sank.

The boat holds a maximum capacity of 260 gallons of diesel, but crew members believe there was much less than that left.

An oil sheen was observed around the ship. Three layers of containment boom and absorbent pads were placed around the vessel to prevent it from spreading, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

@USCG @SFPort responding to 34-foot fishing vessel that sank in its slip at Hyde Street Marina Pier Wednesday morning. Three layers of containment boom and absorbent pads were deployed after sheen was observed. The max potential of diesel fuel aboard the vessel is 260 gallons. pic.twitter.com/FDhdluXBoe — USCGPacificSouthwest (@USCGPacificSW) October 6, 2021

The Port of San Francisco also tweeted about the vessel, identifying it as the Island Cove. At the time the vessel sank, only one person was on board. The person was able to quickly get off and call for authorities for help.

Early in the morning of October 6, the Island Cove, a fishing vessel, sunk in the vicinity of the Port of San Francisco’s Hyde Street Harbor. Port staff in coordination with the @USCG and @CaliforniaDFW Oil Spill Prevention and Response has contained the fuel leak. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nOOELSsH9Y — Port of SF (@SFPort) October 6, 2021

Port officials noted that the Department of Fish and Wildlife was also involved in the spill containment. Officials also said salvage teams are on-site and will begin working to raise the vessel.