SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Thousands of Marin County residents awoke Wednesday morning in the dark after a power outage spread across parts of San Rafael, San Anselmo, Ross, Fairfax and Kentfield.
Utility PIO Karly Hernandez said the outage began around 6:35 a.m. and was impacting 6,249 customers.
PG&E crews were on the scene, investigating the cause of the outage.
“Crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to identify the cause of the outage, make any necessary repairs if needed and restore customers safely,” Hernandez said in an email.
Local police were warning residents to be aware that traffic signs may not be working. If you come to an intersection and the light is out, officials said, treat it like a four-way stop.
There was no ETA as to when power out be restored.