MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A man accused of running over a woman in a Millbrae parking lot last month is now facing a murder charge after the victim died, deputies said.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the victim succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning. Deputies said an attempted murder charge against the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Garrett Young, will be escalated to murder.

Around 12:20 a.m. on September 20, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy conducting a business check found the woman lying face down in the lot of the Starbucks on the 500 block of Broadway.

Deputies said the woman was unresponsive and had suffered major injuries. She was then transferred to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, deputies obtained surveillance video, which showed the woman being struck by a gray BMV SUV several times, at a high rate of speed.

Another deputy searching the area found the SUV in front of a home on Henry Place, about half a mile from where the incident occurred. According to the sheriff’s office, the SUV showed signs of damage that were consistent with a recent collision.

San Mateo County deputies and detectives interviewed the suspect, who was at the home where the SUV was parked. During the interview, deputies said they determined he struck the woman and that evidence showed that his actions were premeditated.

According to jail records, Young remains in custody in the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City without bail. His next court appearance was not immediately known.