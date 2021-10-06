SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a commercial vehicle in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers responded at 12:22 p.m. to the crash reported in the area of Evans Avenue and Napoleon Street, where a 39-year-old man on a motorcycle collided with the commercial vehicle.
He was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Wednesday.
The commercial vehicle driver was not arrested. More details about the collision were not immediately available.