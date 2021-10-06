OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland firefighters were threatened by two people who dumped two guns near a firehouse in the Oakland hills last week, fire officials said Wednesday.

A firefighter returning from a fire department training exercise Thursday saw two people dump some items illegally and pulled over to see what the items were.

But the pair approached the firefighter’s vehicle, and the firefighter left the area, according to fire officials. The pair pursued the firefighter, tried to run the firefighter off the road, and then left the area, fire officials said.

The firefighter went back to where the items were dumped and took them to the fire station. Police were notified and took the weapons, fire officials said.

After police were notified, the suspects arrived at the fire station, demanded the guns, and threatened the firefighters.

Police were called and arrived quickly, but the suspects had fled. Police kept watch at the fire station for 24 hours and patrolled the surrounding area periodically, according to fire officials.

Fire department spokesman Michael Hunt said fire crews consider themselves city employees and neighbors in the community and act accordingly.

