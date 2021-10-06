SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian on Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by multiple vehicles, the California Highway Patrol said.
The initial call came at about 5:25 a.m. of a person laying in the number 2 or 3 lane of northbound 680 south of Jackson Ave. A second call also came in reporting a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the number 3 lane.
The CHP said the vehicle continued on after hitting the pedestrian, who was then struck two additional times by separate vehicles. Both the second and third vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the CHP said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the identity was withheld until the person’s family is notified. The number 2, 3 and 4 lanes were closed during the investigation for nearly four hours, the CHP said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information was asked to contact the San Jose Area CHP Office.