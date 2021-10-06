CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Following a unanimous vote at its meeting Tuesday, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is creating a county commission on sustainability.

The new group, based on a measure introduced by Supervisor Otto Lee, would advise the board on climate change, environmental conservation and sustainability.

“The devastating impacts of climate change and extreme weather are only getting worse and I want the County of Santa Clara to lead the fight against this existential threat to protect our families,” Lee said.

County staff will report back at a later meeting with recommendations how best to create the commission, according to a news release from Lee.

More information is available on the county’s website.

