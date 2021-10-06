SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After thanking her for her honesty, the judge at the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial dismissed a juror Wednesday who was doubtful she could deliver a guilty verdict because of her religious beliefs.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila made the decision to empanel an alternate after a careful round of questioning.

The dismissed juror told Davila she was a Buddhist and could not stop thinking about the impact of a guilty verdict.

“I practice forgiveness, compassion,” the juror told Davila. “I’m thinking what happens if she has to be in there for a long, long time and I’m out here. I’ll feel like it’s my fault.”

The defense has been finishing up its intense cross examination of former Theranos lab director Dr. Adam Rosendorff.

Over the last several days of the trial, there have been several tense exchanges between Rosendorff and defense lawyer Lance Wade.

In one of those exchanges, Wade read aloud from a previous deposition from Rosendorff.

Rosendorff had stated Theranos “did not” have a higher number of faulty test results than other labs he worked at including the University of Pittsburg lab.

“That’s 180 degrees from what you said in your direct testimony” in this trial, Wade said.

“Yes, it seems to be different,” Rosendorff admitted, but added the other lab had a much higher volume of tests than Theranos.

“They’re trying to point the finger at Dr. Rosendorff, saying he’s the actual fraud,” said former prosecutor and legal analyst Michele Hagan.

Hagan said Rosendorf is the prosecution’s key witness, who’s now scoring points for the defense.

“This witness cuts both ways for the prosecution and the defense. But keep in mind, he’s not the only witness. We’ve had prior witnesses come forward who all testified that the tests were inaccurate,” Hagan said.