FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police in Fairfield on Thursday announced the arrest of two suspects on multiple felony charges after being tipped off that firearms were being illegally sold at a home.
According to a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Fairfield Police Department's Special Operations Team recently received information regarding the alleged sales of illegal firearms at a home on the 200 block of Santa Cruz Drive.
Detectives investigated the complaint for several weeks, eventually obtaining a search warrant for the residence. On Thursday, the department's SWAT team served the warrant and detained several subjects who were inside of the house.
After the scene was secured, detectives searched the residence and found six illegally possessed firearms as well as miscellaneous gun parts, two “jigs” (molds used to assist with making handguns), ammunition and methamphetamine.
Two suspects — 40-year-old Eric Brown and 49-year-old Sandor Sklar — were booked into the Solano County Jail on numerous felony charges.
The Fairfield Police Department’s Code Enforcement Unit is working in conjunction with the investigative unit and the owner of the property and has an active open case to prevent this type of activity from returning to the neighborhood.