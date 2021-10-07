SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for parts of the North Bay and East Bay on Monday and Tuesday next week because of dry and windy weather expected in the region.

The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys, where low humidity and wind gusts of more than 50 mph are forecasted and could create conditions conducive to wildfires, according to the weather service.

Dry and windy conditions are raising concerns for fire danger Monday into Tuesday evening. Because of this, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued. The eastern North Bay mountains, East Bay hills, and East Bay valleys are the areas of highest concerns.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/f3oXrstUa3 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 7, 2021

Forecasters are not sure exactly when the weather with the strongest winds will come through the region and said they anticipate refining the window of the highest threat as the weather system gets closer to the Bay Area and may issue a more serious Red Flag Warning if conditions warrant it.