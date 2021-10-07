GROVELAND (CBS13) — In the quiet, tightly knit Tuolumne County town of Groveland, the rumors have circulated for years that the notorious Zodiac Killer was a neighbor living nearby.
"This has been a 10-year-old rumor," said Groveland resident Brian Pledsen.
For Pledsen, Gary Poste was just the quiet neighbor who lived next door.
"Very introverted. It took a while for us to talk, but he and I talked quite a bit," he said.