NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa police officer shot a 26-year-old man Wednesday after he pointed a gun at his father, according to the department.

At around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, Napa Police responded to reports of a family dispute where a man was pointing a gun at his father outside of the house, with one of those reports coming from the father. Officers say they heard shots being fired as they drove up and when they arrived, they saw a man with a firearm “acting in an imminent threatening manner.”

An officer shot the man and then performed first aid on him until emergency medical personnel arrived. First responders then took him to a nearby hospital, where he remained Thursday.

“I would like to thank the neighbors for their willingness to report this incident along with their cooperation and patience,” said Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales. “We are also thankful for the emergency medical personnel and hospital staff who promptly treated the man.”

Per department policy, the involved officer in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

Any member of the community who witnessed this incident and was not yet interviewed by a member of the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force should contact the Napa Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 707-253-4509.

Should you or a person you care about need mental health services, contact the 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 707-253-4711 (or 9-1-1 for emergency services).