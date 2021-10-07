OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland are at the scene of an exterior fire that had spread to an apartment building on Bancroft Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters said the exterior fire had spread to the two-story apartment building.
This is a breaking story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.